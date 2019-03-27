Musician Big Byte popularly known as Mampong Patapaa has swept the internet with a new viral rap video.

With his humour-filled aggressive (and more like hardcore) approach in his delivery and a lot of brags, Mampong Patapaa got the internet cracking up.

Lawyer Ntim of “Kejetia vs Makola” fame first shared the video on his Instagram page and revealed that Mampong Patapaa was once discussed in the popular TV series.

At this point, it’s safe to say Mampong Patapaa is a star on the internet but for how long is he going to enjoy the fame? Is he going to be another Ghana Tupac or Two Thoozin?

Watch the clip below and share your thoughts.