‘There’s nothing wrong with gospel acts featuring secular acts’ - Yaw Sarpong

Many Ghanaian industry players, especially those in the gospel music fraternity, are of the view that it’s wrong for gospel musicians to work with secular stars, but Yaw Sarpong sees nothing wrong with the two fraternities working together.

In an interview with JoyNew’s Becky, he said Christians have been commanded by Jesus Christ to reach out to those who haven’t seen the ‘light.’

“The fact is that in the bible Jesus told us that we should go out to those who haven’t seen the light if we believe we have seen the light we should let them also see the light. If they are in the world we are supposed to bring them back to God,” the Asamofo music group leader said.

Pulse Ghana

Yaw Sarpong, who recently collaborated with Sarkodie on a well-publicised song titled “Ahobrase3,” disclosed that he got the two-time BET Award-winning musician on his record after naming him his favourite musician in an interview.

“As for Sarkodie he was asked in an interview ‘what music he liked’ and he said I Yaw Sarpong was his favourite artiste. He was also asked whether he would love to collaborate with Yaw Sarpong and he said if he were to come today he will be happy to help.”

“He was then asked if he had any plans himself to do something with me and he said he had an upcoming project and maybe after I am done I will collaborate with him when he comes or I will seek for myself.”

He continued: “Someone called me from the USA and asked me to listen to what he was saying in the US and I went to one of the websites and I saw that it was true. So I called him and asked that we work together and he said yes.”