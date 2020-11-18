Thomas Partey moved to London this year to a hero’s welcome when Arsenal triggered his release clause at the eleventh-hour during the summer transfer.

UK star Donae'o remixed his 2009 worldwide hit single “Party Hard” for Thomas Partey to welcome him to the Gunners.

Now, another musician has popped up with a new single dedicated to the midfielder.

Known as Amalina, the dancehall newcomer obliquely rhymed Thomas Partey’s name with ganja, producing an instant club banger.

Amalina refused to show her face on the artwork of the song, neither her social media pages.

Her decision to outdoor her talent in this fashion has drawn massive reaction from showbiz lovers, with many asking why she refused to show her identity.

Since releasing the song, Amalina hasn’t made radio or TV appearances and has been hiding from the public.

Thomas Partey is yet to react to the song.

Stream the song produced by JR Music below, and don’t forget to share your candid views.