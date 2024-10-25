Tony Amani to release highly anticipated 'Here&Now' EP on November 8th

In 2022, Tony was nominated for categories by the US-GMAs and won the “US-based Male Vocalist of the year”. As we gear towards the end of 2024, artists are charging up to put out new material for the festive period and Tony Amani is not looking to be left out.

His two year hiatus comes to an end with the upcoming release of his first ever EP dubbed “Here&Now”. The official artwork for the project shows off the young vocalist in an azure crisp suit, laid back in wooden lounger while looking over his left shoulder.

The title of this impending project vividly depicts the growth of his artistry. The 5 track project is entirely produced by Rythem Style who is a close associate and frequent collaborator.

'Here&Now' EP TRACKLIST

Overdose: The project starts off with “Overdose” which is a word that often reeks of negativity. However in this instance Tony Amani is counting all his blessings and indeed God has showered him abundantly. He expresses his profound gratitude for an overdose of blessings.

Tell Me: Tell Me is reminiscent of early 2000’s RnB melodies but embedded in a fusion of AfroPop and Amapiano. The song opens up with the line “Baby Tell Me Whats Up”. The song is urging a pretty and sexy damsel to open up and confess her feelings for Tony Amani. As the song progresses, the soothing singer paints a vivid picture of how beautiful the lady in focus is through his lyrics.

Fre Me: Fre Me is a phrase from “Akan” a Ghanaian language, and it translates to “Call Me”. Tony Amani wants his better half to know she can call him and count on him whenever she needs him, as he is always readily available to help her out. There’s nothing more a woman would love than a man who is just a phone call away.

Nobody: The fourth song starts off with heavy African themed drums and dwells heavily on an experience most people have endured first hand. When times are tough, people often distance themselves. One of the intriguing lines comes from the infectious chorus of this masterpiece and it goes:

“No one go know you, nobody go follow you”

“When your things aint never poppin, you see nobody clappin”