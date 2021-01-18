She has therefore advised the public to refrain from sending their litigation cases there for redress because the place has lost its credibility.

Mzbel disclosed last year that she summoned Afia Schwarzenegger to Nayele who serves as a traditional arbiter in the Ga Traditional area.

She explained that Afia Schwarzenegger has been attacking her for no reason, so she wanted that to seize and believes reporting the matter to traditional authorities in the Ga community was the right thing to do.

However, Mzbel who was a guest United Showbiz on UTV has accused Nayele of defrauding her to the tune of GHC 2,000

“It was this very show that I announced that I was summoning someone to Nayele last year. I don't want to mention the person's name.

"Took my 2,000 but Nayele says the Chief priest has been hospitalised for several weeks and he is on admission on drips for weeks. Nayele is a fraud,” she said on the show.

“No one should take his case to Nayele. I went there and complained that someone has been troubling me, so I need my peace of mind. They told me they work with the Supreme Court. How can a chief priest be on a drip at the hospital?

Meanwhile, The ‘I be 16 years’ hitmaker announced that he will outdoor an artiste as part of her quest to unearth musicians in the country.