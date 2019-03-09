This month’s event, titled “Sex and Alcohol: What you need to know”, will be held at the University of Ghana – Legon on Saturday the 9th of March, 2019.

Popular Ghanaian rapper Trigmatic and Doctor Ewuradjoa Nunoo will be guest speakers on the day and will join the show’s regular hosts Akosua Hanson, Natalia Andoh and Soraya Riley as they educate the students.

Celebrity Fanzone is recognized as the leading platform for discussing relevant social issues affecting people in Ghana and also around the world.

This edition of the Townhall Meeting is powered by Nivea, AE media and Airee Pads.