US-based Ghanaian singer Adam Ro shares his success story with Fox News

His debut single, titled “Pray”, which he distributed by hand to friends and family ushered him into the mainstream market.

According to Adam Ro, “I combine a variety of compositional elements to form my unique sound.”

He disclosed to Fox 43 in an interview last week that his journey has been 'tough and hard', and didn’t forget to give props to some industry people and friends who have been his backbone in the music industry.

“It’s been a tough, hard way to success,” he told Fox 43. “I will just round it up and give thanks to some names that put me on. Ameyaw Debrah, Kwaku Eric Vlidzo, David Mawuli, Barimah Amoaning Samuel, Dada Boat Stingo. Thanks to my fans and anyone who supported my movement from Ghana. The biggest thanks go to Allah. Alhamdulilah.”

He advised the youth to identify their strength, work hard, have faith, believe in God’s time, and never give up on their dreams.

“It’s time to realise your strength. Never give up on what you believe in unless you are not doing it right. Sometimes just breathe. And have faith that everything will work out for the best. Nothing good comes easy. Just in hard work and wait for God timing. To God be the glory,” he disclosed.