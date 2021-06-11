RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

US-based Ghanaian singer Adam Ro shares his success story with Fox News

Authors:

David Mawuli

Ghanaian afro-pop musician Adam Ro has told American news channel Fox 43 – a Fox-affiliated television station – that not giving up on his dream has been the strong pillar behind his burgeoning career.

Adam Ro
Adam Ro Pulse Ghana

The recording artistes, songwriter, lifestyle artist and social activist, started his music adventure on the streets of Ashaiman under the record label Adam Ro Music.

Recommended articles

His debut single, titled “Pray”, which he distributed by hand to friends and family ushered him into the mainstream market.

According to Adam Ro, “I combine a variety of compositional elements to form my unique sound.”

He disclosed to Fox 43 in an interview last week that his journey has been 'tough and hard', and didn’t forget to give props to some industry people and friends who have been his backbone in the music industry.

“It’s been a tough, hard way to success,” he told Fox 43. “I will just round it up and give thanks to some names that put me on. Ameyaw Debrah, Kwaku Eric Vlidzo, David Mawuli, Barimah Amoaning Samuel, Dada Boat Stingo. Thanks to my fans and anyone who supported my movement from Ghana. The biggest thanks go to Allah. Alhamdulilah.”

He advised the youth to identify their strength, work hard, have faith, believe in God’s time, and never give up on their dreams.

“It’s time to realise your strength. Never give up on what you believe in unless you are not doing it right. Sometimes just breathe. And have faith that everything will work out for the best. Nothing good comes easy. Just in hard work and wait for God timing. To God be the glory,” he disclosed.

Adam Ro also said he is working on a new album and working with his label Adam Ro Music to recruit and throw light on some new talents.

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

3 side-effects of condoms you never knew

Condom

Abena Korkor shames Eugene Nkansah with screenshot of him begging to lick her (VIDEO)

Abena Korkor and Eugene Nkansah

Seyi Shay tells her side of the story in leaked audio after argument with Tiwa Savage [Pulse Exclusive Report]

Here are the details and origin of the beef between Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay. (More Naija)

Revealed: TB Joshua underwent stroke treatment in Turkey 2 months ago

TB Joshua