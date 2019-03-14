The ceremony is set to unveil the artistes and works eligible for the 20th edition of the biggest music award scheme in Ghana.

Last year gave a lot of surprises: from the late Ebony Reigns winning the “Artiste of the Year” award for the first time in history as a female artiste to Teeplow winning the “Record of the Year” award out of nowhere. Ebony swept two other awards posthumously on the night.

Kuami Eugene who was a complete new artiste in 2018 managed to bag two top awards out of five nominations while his label mate, KiDI, who was also a new artiste the same year, grabbed one accolade out of six nominations.

Sarkodie dominated the rap category – from winning the “Rapper of the Year” to “Hip-hop/Hiplife Artiste of the Year” awards.

But will history repeat itself this year? Clearly, there will be a lot of surprises – because the organisers are full of surprises.

The eligibility window for this year’s ceremony falls between January 1, 2018, and December 31, 2018, and captures a lot of mainstream and rising artistes as well as their spectacular works.

Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Wendy Shay, Medikal, Kwesi Arthur and King Promise – a new crop of artistes – gave the ‘oldies’ like Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Samini and Sarkodie a run for their money under the year in review.

They choked the system with massive streams of hits, dominated the charts, got streaming numbers up and stole the shows in 2018. So, don’t be surprised when their names pop up in multiple categories tomorrow.

Below, Pulse Ghana Entertainment editor David Mawuli has listed four important categories and predicted the nominees for each of them. Each category has 10 nominees for the sake of diversity.

Best Rapper of the Year

Medikal

Kwesi Arthur

M.anifest

Flowking Stone

Teephlow

Sarkodie

Tulenkey

Edem

Strongman

Joey B

Song of the Year

Guilty Beatz – Akwaaba feat Mr Eazi, Patapaa & Pappy Kojo

Kuami Eugene – Wish Me Well

KiDi – Thunder

King Promise – CCTV feat. Sarkodie & Mugeez

Shatta Wale – My Level

Wendy Shay – Uber Driver

Stonebwoy – Kpo Keke feat Kwesi Arthur, Darko Vibes & Medikal

Sarkodie – Can’t Let You Go feat. King Promise

Kwesi Arthur – Woara

Medikal – Ayekoo feat. King Promise

Best New Artiste of the Year

Wendy Shay

S3fa

Kelvyn Boy

eShun

DopeNation

Eddie Khae

Kofi Mole

Quamina MP

Tulenkey

Darko Vibes

Artiste of the Year

Kwesi Arthur

Kuami Eugene

King Promise

KiDi

R2Bees

Wendy Shay

Shatta Wale

Stonebwoy

Sarkodie

Medikal