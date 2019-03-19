Despite dominating 2018 with his hits “Malafaka” and “The Whole Show”, Kofi Kinaata was overlooked in this year’s nominations list.

“The Whole Show,” which was predicted to be nominated in at least the songwriting category by critics, was missing when the nominees' list was announced last Friday.

But it seems former High Grade Family label artiste wasn’t bothered by the snub – he rather looks motivated and passionate about music.

He shared one of his performance photos on Instagram with the caption: “Be Passionate about what you do, Enjoy the journey and try to get better every day.”

Later, he rooted for all the Takoradi-natives who were nominated for this year’s awards.

“Congrats to KODA, TeePhlow, Dope Nation, Quamina MP and eShun my Fante Brothers and Sister from Western and Central Regions... wishing you all the best on your 2019 #VGMA nominations,” he wrote.