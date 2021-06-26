VGMA 2021: MzVee wins first award after quitting Lynx Entertainment

And on the industry night held on Friday, June 25 at the Accra International Conference Centre, she won one category, “Best Music Video of the Year,” with her music video for “Baddest Boss” featuring Mugeez of R2Bees fame.

The category was tight. She had to beat Adina who earned a nomination for “Why,” Amaarae who earned a nomination for “Fancy,” Diana Hamilton who earned a nomination for “Adom,” Joey B who earned a nomination for “Cold,” Kuami Eugene who earned a nomination for “Open Gate,” Kweku Smoke who earned a nomination for “On the Street,” Okyeame Kwame who earned a nomination for “Kpa,” Pappy Kojo who earned a nomination for “Thomas Pompoyeyaw Rmx,” and Mr Drew who earned a nomination for “Let Me Know,” to win the award.

Upon receiving the award, she thanked her management and fans for supporting her career.

MzVee has had a roller-coaster journey after parting ways with Richie Mensah’s Lynx Entertainment – the same label which houses Kuami Eugene and KiDi.

Last year, MzVee told Nana Ama Macbrown on UTV’s United Showbiz that she quit Lynx Entertainment due to depression.

She said parting ways with Richie’s label was not because of internal wrangling as speculated earlier but the real issue had to do with depression.