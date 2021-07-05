‘VGMA and 3Music Awards are like NPP and NDC’ - Wendy Shay (WATCH)

She was explaining her zero involvement in this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards on Zylofon FM today when she made this claim.

Wendy Shay earned two nominations at the 2021 VGMA. She earned nominations for the “Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year” and “Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste of the Year” but won nothing.

Explaining why she was absent at this year's ceremony, she said: “We have two types of artistes [in Ghana music industry]; artistes in the industry and industry artistes.”

“For instance, I'm an artiste in the industry, and we have some people who the industry loves and pampers them. Even sometimes, when we all know that they don't deserve some awards, they are given all the awards because they are loved by the industry.”

She continued: “I'll use myself as an example. It has to be very obvious that I'm going to win an award. For instance, when I came to the industry, everybody knew my songs, they were everywhere. It would have been a problem if I didn't win the 'New Artiste of the Year.' For that, as an artiste in the industry, people knew I deserved it.”

“But this time, everybody knew that I've worked really hard even though it can't be compared to my first year due to the pandemic. I was nominated but I knew I was not going to get it because some people are favourites.”

She said she didn’t ask her fans to vote because she had no chance of winning due to favouritism.

“I didn't ask my fans to vote because I knew I won't win even if they voted. I didn't campaign for votes out of fear but I was pushing my album. My mind was elsewhere.”