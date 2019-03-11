One of Ghana’s hottest music groups, R2Bees, La Meme Gang group frontman Darko Vibes and sensational vocalist King Promise reportedly shut down DC with the official ‘Ghana @62’ Independence Day celebration concert and party.

R2Bees, who are currently promoting their latest album “SITE 15”, thrilled the hundreds of fans who thronged the venue to their hot jams – both old and new ones off the album.

King Promise, on the other hand, got the fans vibing to his infectious records – from “Selfish” to “Tokyo”.

The “Stay Woke” hitmaker Darko Vibes also provided a sizzling performance on the night.