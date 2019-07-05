These photos caught the eye of entertainers and music lovers globally and ended up on some major music platforms like BET International and MTVBase among others.

Fast forward, Songstress Becca is set for a major come back to her music career with a bang after being away on maternity.

The "African Woman" hitmaker and the Dancehall King have worked on a new song titled “Driving License’.

The songstress moves away from her usual style to give Ghanaians a refreshing feel of her other side as she rides with Shatta Wale on Driving License.

Becca, who is one of the few female musicians to consistently stand out in the male-dominated music industry for over ten years is ready to end her time away from active music.

Despite being a wife and a mother now, she is determined to hit the studio and stage again to thrill and entertain her fans and good music lovers who haven’t heard anything new from her this year after dropping "Magic" featuring YCee.

Becca held ‘A 10-year’ celebration concert two years ago which saw the likes of Wizkid, Wande Coal, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and more share the stage with her at the National Theatre.

She was also nominated at the 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards for the ‘Artiste of the Decade’ category.

Check out much-anticipated visuals for Becca’s new single “Driving License” featuring Shatta Wale as directed by Nana Asihene below.