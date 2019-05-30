This is the case of hiplife and afrobeats star Deon Boakye. He paints the perfect picture in his latest single, “Gone”.

An emotional and teary masterpiece as Deon portrays how it feels to lose someone you love forever.

When your lover leaves you and promises to communicate but cuts all ties, one is left worried.

This is the exact picture Deon Boakye is trying to create with the HylanderBeatz-produced slow tempo highlife jam.

With a magic touch from Peewezel, the song makes one moody – especially when you find yourself in the same or similar situation.

The song is accompanied by an impassioned visual directed by JMKAD.

Enjoy the full video below.