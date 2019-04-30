Directed by Oskhari Films, the classy and blistering visual for the song produced by Nebu Beats tackles one of the most important issues in Africa – cross-cultural marriage.

Despite international interventions and all measures put in place by governments to stop the discrimination against people of different cultural backgrounds, the issue hasn’t been resolved.

To add efforts, Lord Paper creates a perfect picture of the issue and somehow provides one big solution – love.

He believes love concurs all and that if young people are allowed to choose their partners without discrimination from family and friends, we will progress as people.

The visual walks viewers through a journey of two young lovers who have been blinded by love.

Lord Paper, an Asante, chooses an Ewe woman as his life partner. But due to extreme pressure from his in-laws, he takes his woman to an unknown location where they spend the rest of their lives.

“Ultimately, we all actually belong to one tribe called Humans. Let love lead. #StopTribalism,” Lord Paper said at the end of the video

Enjoy the full visual below and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.