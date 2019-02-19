The visuals for this latest effort was directed by Emmanuel Selormey of Synmation Studios.

‘Hearts Won't Lie’ is confessions by friends, colleagues and family from heartbreaks as they try to accept their new situation.

“I’m inspired by my environment and life whenever I set my mind to record a song and this record is for lovers healing from broken heart."

After honing her unique sound over recent years, she is now preparing to release her debut album ‘Lost But Free’ which underlines the changes and experiences she has been through in life.

The songs provide a combination of inspiring lyrics and good classical beats; punctuated throughout elements of hip-hop, jazz, Afro pop and R&B.

Mish J merged her soulful warm voice with the catching energy of jazz and R&B on a BrainyBeatz production to make ‘Hearts Won't Lie’.

Watch ‘Hearts Won't Lie’ below;