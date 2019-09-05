A few days ago, South Africans launched the attacks on Nigerian stores for allegedly taking their jobs. Others claim they sell drugs, hence the attacks.

The attacks on foreign stores began a day after South African truckers started a nationwide strike on Sunday to protest against the employment of foreign drivers.

They blocked roads and torched foreign-driven vehicles mainly in the south-western KwaZulu-Natal province.

The act has caused a stir on social media, with many Ghanaian celebrities calling a spade a spade.

But Stonebwoy takes his creativity to the next level by dropping soul-stirring freestyle to calm matters down.

In his new freestyle, he tells South Africans to follow the examples of pan-Africans like Kwame Nkrumah, Nelson Mandela, Patrice Lumumba, and Thomas Sankara.

He draws their attention to the effects of colonialism and urges Africans to unite.

Watch the full freestyle below.