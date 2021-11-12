Watch the emotional moment Kuami Eugene gifted look-alike $100 on live radio

Kuami Eugene and his carbon copy at long last met in the studios of Angel FM in Kumasi during an interview yesterday.

Shockingly, Kuami Eugene, moved by the energy of his clone needing to meet him, pulled out $100 and ran the youngster.

"How much is your lorry fare from Techiman to Kumasi?" Kuami Eugene asked while drawing his handbag closer to him.

"It's not easy to come all the way from Techiman. It means a lot to me, and I appreciate this. It's $100; you can exchange it when you get to town".

His copy was unmistakably dazed by the deed of Kuami Eugene and uncovered he has never seen such cash and contemplated whether it is legal to use in Ghana.

The presenters and panelists on the show all applauded and communicated appreciation to Kuami Eugene for what he did.

Kuami Eugene then, at that point, took pictures with his copy who looked actually like one another.