The mid-tempo afropop jam, which is her second single since hitting the limelight, features the sensational music star Nero X, the “Yawa Dey” hitmaker.

“Sika Beba” comes with a straightforward storyline and colourful visual shot and directed by Mickey Johnson – the director who is well noted behind Ebony Reigns’ “Hustle” music video, Wendy Shay’s “Masakra” and more.

The song is a motivation and inspiration as well as encourages every surviving and hardworking individual.

Below is the full music video. Enjoy and share your candid views with us.