‘We still owe Stonebwoy after paying him GHC2,000’ - GHAMRO admits

According to the CEO of GHAMRO, Abraham Adjatey, aka Agya Abraham, the organisation still owes Stonebwoy but, he hasn’t made himself available to receive his next pay-out.

“I want to put this Stonebwoy issue to bed. Stonebwoy has said two things, and they are correct. There are times in life you must accept where you are wrong. That is the basis and foundation upon which you move on in life. I'm a fully grown embryo. Stonebwoy said he has been given only GHC2,000. Our records are indicative that he has been given GHC2,000,” he told Joy FM on Wednesday.

He said the new GHAMRO Board made efforts to lure musicians to join them but, some of them didn’t take it seriously after receiving their first royalties.

Pulse Ghana

“And why did we give him GHC2, 000 at that time? When we came, we realised that some of the younger ones were not getting money at all. We decided to deploy a system such that we can use royalties to bait musicians. We flared out royalty payments even when they have not done registration, split sheet or have not updated their details. Some of them joined and followed. Others gave instructions to their management team, but their management team didn't come to do anything.”

Agya Abraham disclosed that Stonebwoy’s lawyer hasn’t reached out to them as the musician claims, adding that the singer’s money is sitting with them.

“After that, the Board decided that 'look, the [music] rights belong to them, and they must come.' The last time we met Stonebwoy was last year. He came with the whole team and we told Stonebwoy to come with his updated records, and we will also update our records in terms of how much is owed to you.”