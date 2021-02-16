Ebony Reigns would have been 24 today and to mark it, Wendy Shay shared the artwork for a song she recorded with the “Kupe” hitmaker.

According to Wendy Shay, Ebony Reigns inspired her to join RuffTown Records – the label which discovered and housed the late singer before her shocking death on February 8, 2018.

She described Ebony Reigns as a ‘Queen’ and said ‘it’s a great honour to be on this great song with you’, adding that the song will be out on Friday, February 19, 2021.

The “Uber Driver” hitmaker shared a cover artwork of the song, titled “John 8:7”, on her Instagram page today and captioned: “Happy Birthday, Queen Ebony. You inspired me to join Rufftown records. It’s a great honour to be on this great song with you. Yours, Wendy Shay. Dropping on Friday 19th February.”

The production credit goes to her frequent collaborator, MOG.

Wendy Shay joined RuffTown Records just a few months after the passing of Ebony Reigns.

She has chalked many career success including winning “Breakthrough Act of the Year” at 3Music Awards 2019 and “Best New Artiste of the Year” at Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2019.