When Burna Boy performs our song it increases my streams – Black Sherif

The award winning musician said this in an interview on Kastle FM’s Entertainment Show. He thanked the Nigerian afrobeats star, Burna Boy, for his enormous contributions to his career.
Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, says anytime afrobeats star, Burna Boy, performs their song, the number of people who visit digital music stores to listen to his songs increase.
“Burna Boy’s impact is really big because he performs the song on his tour shows and if you’ve been monitoring my digital streams, you will understand what I’m saying.
“You see during his tours the graphics of my streams go up because different people come to my digital platforms so Burna Boy has been really supportive.
“Big blessings to Burna and big love to him wherever he finds himself and I believe that if I get on the road we will definitely meet for sure,”
Several weeks ago, rapper, Kwaw Kese, criticised Burna Boy for not touring the world with Black Sherif but is performing the song they produced together alone.
Last year, Black Sherif released Second Sermon. The song became an instant hit. Burna Boy was seen jamming to the song and singing it several times. Not long after he was seen enjoying the song, he teamed up with the young artiste to produce a remix of the song.
After he had broken into the Nigerian music scene with the help of Burna Boy, Black Sherif released his global sensational track, Kwaku The Traveller.
