When Burna Boy performs our song it increases my streams – Black Sherif

“Burna Boy’s impact is really big because he performs the song on his tour shows and if you’ve been monitoring my digital streams, you will understand what I’m saying.

“You see during his tours the graphics of my streams go up because different people come to my digital platforms so Burna Boy has been really supportive.

“Big blessings to Burna and big love to him wherever he finds himself and I believe that if I get on the road we will definitely meet for sure,”

Several weeks ago, rapper, Kwaw Kese, criticised Burna Boy for not touring the world with Black Sherif but is performing the song they produced together alone.

Last year, Black Sherif released Second Sermon. The song became an instant hit. Burna Boy was seen jamming to the song and singing it several times. Not long after he was seen enjoying the song, he teamed up with the young artiste to produce a remix of the song.