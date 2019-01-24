The “African Thriller” hitmaker was discussing the featured artistes on his highly anticipated upcoming album “Beats of Zion” when he made that statement.

According to him, Wiyaala is an amazing artiste who is going far using her own strategy or what Rocky describes as ‘her own terms’.

Wiyaala is among the top three Ghanaian musicians featured on the album and according to Rocky, they recorded their collaboration during their last performance in Nairobi, Kenya.

The 50-year-old reggae musician lauded Wiyaala for using a ‘formula’ that worked for him at the early stage of his career.

“She (Wiyaala) is amazing. She’s really amazing. She’s one of our bright stars in Ghana. And she’s doing it on her own terms,” Rocky told Pulse.com.gh

He added that: “She is out there making it happen and it totally reminds me of my formula. I just had to go out there, knock some doors and be on stages and let people see you.

Every time you are given an opportunity, you step out there and you don’t lay any doubts on people’s mind that you have arrived.

I think that she has that quality and I see her going extremely going far in her path.”

“Beats of Zion” which is Rocky’s 7th studio album is scheduled for release on March 8.

Watch the full interview below.