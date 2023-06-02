Yankee Beatz releases his debut single ‘Bestie’

Yankee Beatz, originally from Kaduna State and currently based in Abuja, discovered his passion for music during his high school years.

Inspired by renowned producer Sarz, he delved into the world of music production, tirelessly researching and learning from online tutorials.

With a laptop and a burning desire to create, Yankee Beatz began honing his skills, driven by his love for afrobeat and hip-hop genres.

With "Bestie," Yankee Beatz delivers a heartfelt message to his best friend, emphasizing his unwavering commitment and availability.

In his endearing baritone voice, the croons, "You can call me when you miss me," creating an infectious and uplifting vibe that resonates with listeners.

This track showcases his ability to connect with his audience through captivating melodies and relatable lyrics.

As a music producer, Yankee Beatz draws inspiration from a diverse range of artists and genres, with influences that include legendary producers such as Sarz, London, and Pheelz.

Their innovative approaches to sound and arrangements have greatly influenced his own creative process, allowing him to develop a unique and distinctive style.

"Bestie" marks Yankee Beatz's first solo release on streaming platforms, serving as an introduction to his musical journey. With this track, he aims to establish trust with his loved ones, while also providing insights into his busy life as he pursues his musical dreams.

Yankee Beatz is constantly working on understanding and connecting with his audience. Through analyzing the genre, style, and emotions evoked by his music, as well as engaging with fans and conducting research, he strives to tailor his music and promotional efforts to his target audience.

"Bestie" is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

Listen & Download here: