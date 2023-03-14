You know I need this; Ink Boy laments after Sarkodie’s refusal to feature him in ‘One Million Cedis’ video

Sarkodie originally featured Ink Boy on the ‘One Million Cedis’ track for his 2022 ‘Jamz’ album.

However, Sarkodie dropped the visuals on Monday, March 13, 2023, without the Nigerian artiste being featured in it and Ink Boy was not pleased.

In some posts on Twitter, the musician said he had begged the Ghanaian rapper numerous times but his pleas went unheeded.

Ink Boy stated that until he was tagged in some posts on Monday, March 13, he had no idea the video for the track had been released.

“Sincerely I know this might come off weird and people will tag me as ungrateful But I put blood and sweat into every song and I deserve to be shown genuine Love but it’s Sad King @sarkodie I literally beg for every small chance to show myself but e Dey decline,” Ink Boy wrote.

He added that he has “mad love” for Sarkodie and appreciated the fact that he was put on the album but he would have loved the opportunity to do more but all his pleas have gone unanswered.

“I begged like I was gonna cry to be at the rapperholic but that didn’t work sure I can’t be entitled but I just heard about the one million cedis video three days ago didn’t even know it was gonna drop today just saw people tagging me Lol.”

“I get mad Love for King @sarkodie Allah knows this from my heart But why don’t I ever get a small chance I appreciate putting me on the record but you’re like a Dad to me treat me like a son too I be independent you know how bad I need this if not now then never,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the official video for "One Million Cedis," one of the most streamed tracks on Sarkodie’s Jamz album, was released on Monday, March 13.