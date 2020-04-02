The BET Award-winner announced “BehindDaHitz” – a virtual battle among hitmakers – and called on some award-winning music producers to also jump on this challenge in Ghana.

The rapper called on producers such as, Zapp Mallet, Jay Q, Appietus; Kaywa, Hammer, and MoG.

But Zapp Mallet who seems to be the oldest among the list, lashed out at Sarkodie, describing his initiative as disrespectful.

Zapp, who is obviously unhappy about the comparisons, told Sarkodie to ‘show some respect’ because he will soon get there.

The legendary Sound engineer distastefully on Twitter that: "There is something called respect which is lacking in Ghana today. For instance, you don't compare somebody who was churning out hits before you made Kindergarten with your mate who just started a couple of years back. Show some respect, You will also get there.”

The challenge started among US hip-hop and R&B artistes.

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, Hit-Boy and Boi1da, Sean Garrett and The-Dream and Johnta Austin and Ne-Yo hopped on Instagram Live to engage in virtual bouts of friendly competition. Each revealed some of the most popular songs they wrote or produced in an attempt to one-up the other.

Then it extended to Nigeria where Sarz and Shizzi, Pheelz and Masterkraft and Rexxie and Kel P battled it out.