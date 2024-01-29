My wedding was a family affair , sorry if I didn't invite you - Berla Mundi

Roland Walker, one of the hosts on the show, questioned Berla about the omission, stating, "You didn't invite me, Cookie, and Johnie to the wedding."

Berla responded, "It was meant to be a small event. I invited just a few people. I'm sorry."

Pressed further by Walker on whether their exclusion meant they were considered enemies, Berla clarified, "It doesn't. It is a family affair, that's why."

ADVERTISEMENT

The TV3 presenter, recently tied the knot at a private ceremony in Accra on January 5th, 2024.

Berla Mundi married David Tabi, a member of a prominent Ghanaian family with a rich history in the mining and agriculture industries spanning three decades.

The Tabi family is known for their significant contributions to these sectors, solidifying their place in the country's economic landscape.

Berla Mundi married David Tabi, hailing from a wealthy Ghanaian family. David Tabi's family has been involved in the mining and agriculture for the past 30 years.

Here are photos of Berla Mundi and husband, David Tabi.