My wedding was a family affair, sorry if I didn't invite you - Berla Mundi

Gideon Nicholas Day

Popular TV presenter Berla Mundi has addressed the absence of certain invitations to her recent wedding.

Returning to her morning show TV3 Newday, after her wedding, Berla apologized to friends and fans who were eagerly waiting to secure an invitation to the wedding.

Roland Walker, one of the hosts on the show, questioned Berla about the omission, stating, "You didn't invite me, Cookie, and Johnie to the wedding."

Berla responded, "It was meant to be a small event. I invited just a few people. I'm sorry."

Pressed further by Walker on whether their exclusion meant they were considered enemies, Berla clarified, "It doesn't. It is a family affair, that's why."

The TV3 presenter, recently tied the knot at a private ceremony in Accra on January 5th, 2024.

Berla Mundi married David Tabi, a member of a prominent Ghanaian family with a rich history in the mining and agriculture industries spanning three decades.

The Tabi family is known for their significant contributions to these sectors, solidifying their place in the country's economic landscape.

Here are photos of Berla Mundi and husband, David Tabi.

