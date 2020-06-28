Funeral of renowned Kumawood actor late Bishop Bernard Nyarko took place at his residence in Accra.

His colleagues in the acting industry trooped to his residence in Lakeside Estate Community 5 in Accra, where the private funeral rite took place to mourn with his family.

Bishop Bernard Nyarko was laid in state and his friends and loved ones were allowed to round his moratl remains to pay their last respect to the fallen actor.

His body was later sent to his hometown Obosomase in the Eastern Region for a private burial.

Several Ghanaian celebrities such as Lil Win, Kalybus, Nana Macbrown, Mary Awuni etc attended the ceremony to pay their final respect to Bishop Bernard Nyarko.

Nana McBrown and Christiana Awuni were spotted weeping uncontrollably and for the latter she asked why Bishop Nyarko had to leave the earth so soon. She lifted her hands into heaven as she questioned the powers that be as she mourned her friend and colleague.

Bishop Bernard Nyarko died suddenly while battling an illness. He gave up the ghost in Accra at the Ridge Hospital where he was receiving treatment for his illness.

News of his death went viral on the evening it happened, May 2, 2020. Many colleagues of the actor were in disbelief as his photos flooded social media with messages of condolence to the bereaved family.