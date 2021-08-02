Ghana policewoman begs driver to return iPhone 12 pro max she left in his car after taking bribe

According to him, the incident occurred at the checkpoint in Sogakope while he was traveling from Aflao to Accra on August 1, 2021.

He made a Facebook post after the incident, disclosing that after paying the alleged bribe to the said officer, he then drove off, only to realise later during his travel that the officer had exchanged the GH¢200 with her expensive phone.

He recounted in the post how he pleaded with the police officer profusely for mercy but she was adamant and indeed took the entire money he had budgeted for his trip.

Afolabi who claimed to be ambivalent about whether to return the phone to the police officer is seeking the opinions of his followers.

“She said she is going to seize my driver’s license and impound the car to their office. But after much plea for hours (over 3 hrs), she decided to collect GH¢200 last from me and which was the money I had budgeted for my fuel and other expenses. I gave her the money SADLY and went my way.

“I was about to enter the Tema motorway when a phone rang beside me, and I was surprised to see Apple’s iPhone 12 pro max on my passenger seat.

“I picked the call only to discover that the Police officer forgot her phone in my car. Now she's begging me to return the phone to her. If you were to be in my shoes, what will you do???” he asked in the Facebook post.