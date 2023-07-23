Pappy Kojo clashes with Mr. Logic on Showbiz Night

Following the release of the 'Try Me' track, musician Pappy Kojo jumped on the craze with a TikTok video dancing to the song, this Mr. Logic finds as not funny but a mockery of Yvonne Nelson.

Mr. Logic in his submission questioned the artist and asked that he apologizes to actress Yvonne Nelson who used to be friends with him but the latter does not agree to render an apology.

"Yvonne is your friend, It's not right to make a mockery of her. we didn't push Feli Nuna around, it started from somewhere"

ADVERTISEMENT

"If you respect Feli Nuna enough to want me to apologize to her then you should respect Yvonne to also apologize to her"