The heated exchange between the two comes on the back of Sarkodie's released track response to actress Yvonne Nelson which triggered a public uproar.
Pappy Kojo clashes with Mr. Logic on Showbiz Night
Hip hop and hiplife recording artist Pappy Kojo in an engagement on UTV Showbiz Night nearly walked off following a clash with Talent manager Mr. Logic.
Following the release of the 'Try Me' track, musician Pappy Kojo jumped on the craze with a TikTok video dancing to the song, this Mr. Logic finds as not funny but a mockery of Yvonne Nelson.
Mr. Logic in his submission questioned the artist and asked that he apologizes to actress Yvonne Nelson who used to be friends with him but the latter does not agree to render an apology.
"Yvonne is your friend, It's not right to make a mockery of her. we didn't push Feli Nuna around, it started from somewhere"
"If you respect Feli Nuna enough to want me to apologize to her then you should respect Yvonne to also apologize to her"
Pappy Kojo believes he did not disrespect Yvonne but he jumped on the track to promote his brother Sarkodie.
