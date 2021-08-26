In a colorful unveil ceremony which was shown on GHOne at 8pm on Sunday, 19th August, the ladies, adorned in beautiful GTP fabrics, were in no particular order invited by the host, Regina Van Helvet, to introduce themselves to the general public.
Revealed !! Miss Malaika 21 Top 20 Outdoored
The journey to finding the next Queen started with over 200 ladies going through the first and 2nd phase of auditions, with 30 making it to finishing school. Organizers of the most prestigious beauty pageant, Miss Malaika in its 9th season has finally outdoored the 20 beautiful, intelligent ladies who will be starting the competition proper and be in the running to becoming the next Queen.
Meet the top 20;
Marqueen Aggrey (University of Ghana). Marilyn Adusei (Accra Technical University). Bintou Keita (Entrepreneur and Fashion model). Jennifer Owusu Boye (University of Ghana). Winifred Bambil (Entrepreneur). Abena Danquah Okai (Wisconsin University). Nguseli Yevuyibor (Model). Doreen Osei-Tutu (University of Ghana). Ama Tutuwaa. Beatrice Assamo (Entrepreneur). Asia Musah (Central University). Hilary Abena Apeafa Tsar (University of Ghana). Precious Yankson (UPSA). Akua Frimpomaa kotobre Amoah (University of Ghana). Georgina Gyabaah (KNUST). Pearl Esinam Okpara (Accra Technical University). Ewurama Darkoa (KNUST). Iris Cudjoe (Wisconsin University Ghana). Perpetual Andoh aka Diva (University of Ghana). Lazo Floris Manuella (University of Ghana)
Miss Malaika Ghana shows this and every Sunday at 8pm on GHOne TV and at 9pm on MX24 and EBN TV.
It is a Charterhouse Ghana Production brought to you by Nivea, Frytol, Royal Senchi Hotel, GTP, Malta Guinness, Guinness Extra Smooth, Kenya Airways, Tomreik Hotel, GhOne TV with support from Aspire Destinations, Lux, Geisha, Lucozade, Verna Water and MG Motors. Media partner, Pulse Ghana.
