TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew says 'I don't allow my children to use TikTok' (VIDEO)

Shou Zi Chew has two kids, who are eight and six years old. According to him, he feels that his children are far too young for the social media platform.

In the interview, he emphasized that kids below their teenage years are required to have supervision while using the app.

Chew maintained that it was a legal requirement that kids under the age of 13 have to have a different app effectively. However, he also revealed that he would not limit the restriction so kids could have access to TikTok.

The CEO of the social media app brought to light that there were age restrictions when signing up for the platform. He adds that such restrictions were tighter in the US as opposed to other countries.