In a sermon cited online, Rev. Anaba emphasized his observations, stating, "When you go to these churches, sometimes I just imagine. If there is no drum, there is no organist, there is no guitarist, and you take away all the music and the entertainment, many of our churches will die."
Too much entertainment in churches overshadowing its purpose - Rev Eastwood Anaba
Renowned Ghanaian pastor, Rev. Eastwood Anaba, has expressed concerns over the increasing prevalence of entertainment in churches, asserting that it may be overshadowing the primary purpose of worship.
The pastor continued to highlight instances where the focus on entertainment supersedes the spiritual message.
He recounted situations where invited ministers spend over two hours at conventions surrounded by "one song after the other, one dance after the other, choreography, and somersaulting."
Drawing a comparison to secular establishments, Rev. Anaba humorously remarked, "I’ve never entered a 'chop bar' and they said 'praise and worship' before the food was brought. They know exactly why they exist so as soon as you sit down, they come to you with a menu. They want to know what you want to eat because the purpose there is eating."
While acknowledging the value of entertainment in church settings, Rev. Anaba stressed that it should not overshadow the primary purpose of the church, which is worship.
He quoted biblical verses, cautioning against neglecting "the work of the Lord" in favor of extravagant entertainment.
The pastor concluded by challenging his fellow clergy, asking, "How many pastors walk into church on Sunday with the aim that if there is a leper in my church, he should be cleansed? If a dead person is there, he should be raised? If there is a cripple, the person should walk?"
Rev. Anaba urged a change in the operations of the church, reiterating that it focuses more on healing and salvation than merely entertaining people
Rev. Eastwood Anaba's remarks have sparked discussions within the religious community, prompting reflection on the balance between entertainment and spiritual enrichment in modern church practices.
