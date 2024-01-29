Too much entertainment in churches overshadowing its purpose - Rev Eastwood Anaba

The pastor continued to highlight instances where the focus on entertainment supersedes the spiritual message.

He recounted situations where invited ministers spend over two hours at conventions surrounded by "one song after the other, one dance after the other, choreography, and somersaulting."

ADVERTISEMENT

Drawing a comparison to secular establishments, Rev. Anaba humorously remarked, "I’ve never entered a 'chop bar' and they said 'praise and worship' before the food was brought. They know exactly why they exist so as soon as you sit down, they come to you with a menu. They want to know what you want to eat because the purpose there is eating."

While acknowledging the value of entertainment in church settings, Rev. Anaba stressed that it should not overshadow the primary purpose of the church, which is worship.

He quoted biblical verses, cautioning against neglecting "the work of the Lord" in favor of extravagant entertainment.

The pastor concluded by challenging his fellow clergy, asking, "How many pastors walk into church on Sunday with the aim that if there is a leper in my church, he should be cleansed? If a dead person is there, he should be raised? If there is a cripple, the person should walk?"

Rev. Anaba urged a change in the operations of the church, reiterating that it focuses more on healing and salvation than merely entertaining people

ADVERTISEMENT