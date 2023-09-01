X1NO releases new single 'My Family' featuring Bigshyrobot and Tomi Obabure

The song promotes love and family over everything. It is characterized by impeccable songwriting and noteworthy vocal dexterity from X1NO and Bigshyrobot with Tomi Obanure peaking the song with a great verse.

X1NO-born Xiino Clinton Mena is a talented music creative who debuted in September 2020 with 'Dangerously Talented', his inaugural project.

His musical journey commenced at the tender age of seven, inspired by his father, a respected musician in Abuja, Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

X1N0's artistic vision transcends mere entertainment; he aspires to craft music that resonates deeply, inspiring and forging connections with listeners.

His lyrics delve into personal experiences and matters of the heart, infusing his music with relatability and genuine emotion.