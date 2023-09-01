ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

X1NO releases new single 'My Family' featuring Bigshyrobot and Tomi Obabure

Selorm Tali

Nigerian Afro-fusion singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, X1NO enlists Bigshyrobot and Tomi Obanure to deliver a rich sonic rendition themed 'My Family' ahead of his forthcoming album 'Superstar'.

Xiino Clinton Mena
Xiino Clinton Mena

The rhythmic and delightful single 'My Family' is a song that embraces mutual respect for friends and family.

Recommended articles

The song promotes love and family over everything. It is characterized by impeccable songwriting and noteworthy vocal dexterity from X1NO and Bigshyrobot with Tomi Obanure peaking the song with a great verse.

X1NO-born Xiino Clinton Mena is a talented music creative who debuted in September 2020 with 'Dangerously Talented', his inaugural project.

His musical journey commenced at the tender age of seven, inspired by his father, a respected musician in Abuja, Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

X1N0's artistic vision transcends mere entertainment; he aspires to craft music that resonates deeply, inspiring and forging connections with listeners.

His lyrics delve into personal experiences and matters of the heart, infusing his music with relatability and genuine emotion.

'My Family' by X1NO featuring Bigshyrobot and Tomi Obanure is a must-listen.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Guru shows off over a dozen apartments he has built in Kumasi

Guru shows off over a dozen apartments he has built in Kumasi

Mzbel

‘The office romance I once had with my boss made me who I am today’ – Mzbel

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy cry

The smartness he talks about is fan-fooling - Stonebwoy jabs Shatta Wale

Rev Obofour

Rev Obofour storms Ridge condos All Black Party on Sunday, sprays GHC200 notes [Video]