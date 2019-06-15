Ms Benedicta Attiaku, sister of the deceased, told the Ghana News Agency that her brother went to her Mother’s food joint near the Ashaiman Circuit court to eat on that fateful day.

According to her, after having his meal, the deceased told his mother that he was going to home to have a nap.

Master Forgive was accosted on his way by a group of eight cart pushers in the area as one of them accused him of stealing his pair of slippers, a claim the victim denied.

“The man would not listen to my brother’s plea. The man slapped my brother and he who fell unconscious. He gain hit his head with a stone. My brother was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, “she lamented.

Chief Superintendent Samuel Amissah, Ashaiman Divisional Police Commander, told the GNA that the postmortem report suggested that the victim died of trauma in the head and the chest.

He said the suspect was on the run but the police would surely arrest him and make him face the law.

Source: GNA