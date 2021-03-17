According to a report by Adomonline.com, the body of the deceased from Sierra Leone was dumped on the Tamale – Nyankpala road.

A police report said on March 15, 2021, at about 2110hrs, they had information that the suspect, Mallam Mohammed Hardi had allegedly killed someone in his room at Gurugu, a suburb of Tamale.

Police patrol team quickly proceeded to the crime scene, searched his room but did not see the body.

The police, however, found ritual items in his rooms.

2 Ghanaian spiritualists allegedly kill expatriate friend who visited them for money ritual

Later the same day at about 2210hrs, the police had another information that a body had been dumped on the Tamale – Nyankpala road.

READ ALSO: Kumasi Woman narrates how husband sodomises their sons, aged 7 and 4 months

Officers moved to the scene and found a body of a man wearing only green boxer shorts lying on his left hand side dead.

The suspect later gave the deceased’s name as Asedia from Sierra Leone.

Inspection on the body revealed a small cut on the forehead. The body was taken to the Tamale Teaching Hospital where he was examined by Dr. Dorrell who confirmed him dead.

Investigations carried out by police found out that, the deceased on March 12, 2021, visited his friends, Mohammed Hardi and Alfa Sakibu, both spiritualists in Tamale to assist him to do money rituals.

Meanwhile, the suspect told the police that on March 15, 2021, at 0930hrs, the deceased complained of body pains and died subsequently in his room.

He explained that to avoid being arrested, he and his accomplice who is on the run decided to dump the body at the roadside.

He has pleaded not guilty and remains in police custody to reappear in court on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital morgue pending autopsy.