Man jailed 9 months for beating stranger who spanked his girlfriend’s buttocks

According to reports, during their walk, the couple met Mbekezeli Mpofu who suddenly spanked the woman on her buttocks for reasons known to him alone.

Sibanda who could not tolerate the stranger’s conduct attacked him.

He slapped Mpofu on his face before punching and kicking him on the mouth and stomach, leaving him with a swollen eye and swollen lower lip.

Reports say Mpofu was taken to the hospital where he was treated and discharged after which he filed a complaint to the police, leading to the arrest of Sibanda.