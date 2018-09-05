Pulse.com.gh logo
2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriend


Video 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriend

  Published: , Refreshed:
2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriend play

Two students of Tai Solarin University of Education located in Nigeria’s Ogun State have been captured in a viral video fighting over a boyfriend believed to be a cyber-fraudster.

Reports suggest that the said boyfriend is known in the vicinity for extravagant lifestyle of which the two ladies were beneficiaries without the knowledge of the other.

It is unclear how they came to the realisation that they were actually rivals, but as the reality dawned on them, they engaged in exchange of words before proceeding a step further to exchange fisticuffs.

In the video, one of the ladies almost stripped the other naked, but it did not deter her from fighting for what she thought belonged to her.

The fight was so intense that it took the intervention of a man suspected to be the one over whom the fight broke to separate the hostile ladies.

Watch the video below:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

