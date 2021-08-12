24 members of the same family die after eating food cooked with fertilizer mistaken to be salt

According to the news outlet, the state’s health commissioner, Ali Inname, told journalists that the family mistakenly used a fertilizer chemical that looked like salt in preparing a meal on Monday.

The commissioner further disclosed that health officials made all efforts within their means to save the deceased members of the family but to no avail.

Two of the victims who are reportedly receiving treatment in a hospital only tasted the poisoned meal.

The unfortunate incident has reignited calls of people to always keep poisonous chemical substances away from their food stores.

A similar incident occurred in Ghana In April this year when an alleged poisoning at a funeral held at the St. Thomas primary school park in Obuasi, Ashanti Region led to the death of one person while nine others were hospitalized.

Obuasi District Police Commander, DSP Martin Asenso told that the nine persons were on admission at various hospitals in Obuasi, receiving treatment.

The police boss explained that one Kojo Sam, an attendant of the said funeral, had complained to the police that his grandchild was having complications after eating a meal he brought home from the said funeral.

The complainant who did not taste the meal, suspected foul play, called other people with who he had attended the funeral if they were also having any health issues after returning from the event.

Then, it came to light that nine adults who were also in attendance at the funeral had experienced either stomach pain, diarrhoea, or vomiting and were admitted to various hospitals within the vicinity.