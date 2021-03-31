24-year-old marriage collapses as man finds out the first 3 of 4 children are for wife’s boss

It has now emerged to the man that the three older daughters are fathered by his wife’s boss while the last born, who is a male, is the only child who belongs to him.

"The first three kids all girls, two just graduated, the other is in form four. The woman just admitted the three kids belong to her boss. How can you advise someone on this now?" Khasakhala asked in his tweet adding: "A marriage of more than 24 years has just ended abruptly. Meaning if all men decided to go this way marriages will be a thing of the past."