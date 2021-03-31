RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

24-year-old marriage collapses as man finds out the first 3 of 4 children are for wife’s boss

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A man who has been under the assumption over the past twenty-four years of his marriage that he has four children with his wife got the shock of his life after DNA results say only the lastborn belongs to him; the first three are sired by his wife’s boss.

24-year-old marriage collapses as the first 3 of man's 4 children are for wife’s boss

Photo: Pulse Ghana

His sad story was shared on Twitter by a user identified as Khasakhala alias Julius Mmasi who, out of shock, asserted that “women came from another planet”.

Recommended articles

After the DNA results, the distraught man’s wife allegedly admitted to having the first three children with her superior and not her husband.

Khasakhala explained that the man decided to conduct a DNA test to ascertain the paternity of the four children because he had suspected that his wife may have been cheating on him with another man.

Interestingly, the man’s wife had also disclosed to her second-born daughter that her real father was her boss after the girl questioned why she and her other two sisters resemble the woman's boss.

READ ALSO: “Where’s the word of God?” - Pastor Chris blasts pastors who urged members to take Covid-19 vaccines

It has now emerged to the man that the three older daughters are fathered by his wife’s boss while the last born, who is a male, is the only child who belongs to him.

"The first three kids all girls, two just graduated, the other is in form four. The woman just admitted the three kids belong to her boss. How can you advise someone on this now?" Khasakhala asked in his tweet adding: "A marriage of more than 24 years has just ended abruptly. Meaning if all men decided to go this way marriages will be a thing of the past."

The heartbreaking story has got many people reacting with most of them empathizing with the man, while others pleaded with him not to reject the children even if he will not forgive their mother, considering the long period of bonding he has had with them.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

“Oh sorry, wrong house” – Robber says as woman wakes up to find him staring at her

We will sleep with you before we give you roles - Ola Michael tells actress (VIDEO)

4 deep secrets you should never tell your partner

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Kumerican rapper Jay Bahd posts a video of himself receiving BJ, says “I only sex to release stress”

“I cut her neck with a cutlass; pastor said she was a witch” - Woman says after killing mother

“This is extreme!” – People scream as judge sentences 2 brothers to death for stealing phones…

My mom is dating a guy my age and I’m the one having nightmares

Man who can’t cope with church’s loud prayers buys the building & evicts God’s people

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

Sarkodie: Inside life of one of Ghana's richest musicians

Sarkodie cars

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around. [Credit: LovePanky]