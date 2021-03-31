24-year-old marriage collapses as man finds out the first 3 of 4 children are for wife’s boss

After the DNA results, the distraught man’s wife allegedly admitted to having the first three children with her superior and not her husband.
Khasakhala explained that the man decided to conduct a DNA test to ascertain the paternity of the four children because he had suspected that his wife may have been cheating on him with another man.
Interestingly, the man’s wife had also disclosed to her second-born daughter that her real father was her boss after the girl questioned why she and her other two sisters resemble the woman's boss.