36-year-old woman who’s given birth to 11 children within 10 years wants to hit 14

Daily Mail reported the resident of Santa Fe County in New Mexico as saying that she will not stop giving birth because she even aims at having more children.

She was reportedly a virgin when she got married to her husband Chris.

The couple has six sons and five daughters namely Clint, Clay, Cade, Callie, Cash, twins Colt and Case, Calena, Caydie, Coralee, and Caris.

The eldest is 11, the twins are five years old, while the youngest is six months.

Courtney’s husband Chris who appears to be in full support of having more children is reported by The Sun as saying that they spend $1,000 on food alone and move around in a 15-seater van.

The couple has chosen to homeschool their children on their 12-acre piece of land that doubles up as their farm to enable them to give them better attention.

Courtney said the decision to homeschool the children has proven to be a prudent one.

“The people who ask how I can give all my kids enough attention are usually those who send their kids off to school. I do not understand their logic when I am around my kids 24 hours a day.”

She disclosed that she does not like taking birth control pills for personal rather than religious reasons.

"I love having babies and seeing the kids bonding, having fun and playing together.