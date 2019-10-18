However, some people have remained resolute amidst all odds and have made it big. One of such people is a 36-year-old woman from Mtwalume on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa.

Khumbu Shelembe was a mere cashier at a petrol station but now she owns it.

According to reports, the lady obtained a National Diploma in Marketing Management from Mangosuthu University in 2004 and was fortunate to find a job as a cashier at Mobeni service station.

After working for six months as a cashier, Shelembe got promoted and she joined the book-keeping and supply chain department.

According to Briefly.co.za, she completed the Caltex Retailer Courses in 2011 and the previous owner of the Mobeni service station presented her with an opportunity to buy a 30% share in the business, and she didn’t hesitate to accept the offer.

Having seen good prospects in the business, Shelembe thought it prudent to apply for special funding from Astron Energy, the company that owns the Caltex license to enable her to own the business.

She has since made a lot of fortunes from the business despite challenges just as with every other venture.

She told Povo News that the success did not come on a silver platter; it requires hard work and determination.