9-year-old gay commits suicide after being bullied

A 9-year-old boy from Denver in Colorado is reported to have committed suicide after he could not bear incessant bullying by his school mates, some of whom asked him to kill himself because he was gay.

The deceased, Jamel Myles took his life on the first week of school following four days of unbearable mockery and shun by fellow students at Joe Shoemaker Elementary School who said he looked like gay.

His distressed mother, Leia Pierce said: “Four days is all it took at school. I could just imagine what they said to him.

“My son told my oldest daughter the kids at school told him to kill himself. I’m just sad he didn’t come to me.”

Leia Pierce said she only became aware of her son’s condition over the summer when he personally revealed it to her, but little did she know that the youngster was facing problems at school.

“He went to school and said he was gonna tell people he’s gay because he’s proud of himself,” Leia Pierce added.

She is calling for an action against bullying which has become a dangerous trend among the youth.

“We should have accountability for bullying. I think the child should, because the child knows it’s wrong.

"The child wouldn’t want someone to do it to them. I think the parent should be held (accountable) because obviously the parents are either teaching them to be like that, or they’re treating them like that,” she said.