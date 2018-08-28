Man kills mother heartlessly, chops the body into pieces

news

A court in South Africa on Friday sentenced 40-year-old man to indefinite prison term after finding him guilty of stabbing his 73-year-old mother to death and chopping her lifeless body into several pieces.

Kitiji John Mathe heinously killed Makanana in April 2017 at their house in Mamelodi East, South Africa.

Judge Cassim Sardiwalla reportedly ordered that the convict must be brought before the court again after 25 years for re-determination of his sentence, describing him as a dangerous criminal.

The convict is reported to have removed all the internal organs of his mother’s body including her genitalia, rib cages from the sternum. He also cut off her wrists, ankles and right hand, all of which he placed in a bucket and then placed the main body on the deceased’s bed.

Emotional Cassim Sardiwalla condemned the act, saying: “This is not human behaviour. It’s not even animal behaviour.”

READ MORE: Dying CIA agent reveals how he killed Bob Marley

Kitiji John Mathe claimed he was not in the right frame of mind when he committed the crime, saying voices in his head asked him to do what he did after an attempted suicide.

However, a jury concluded that he was fully aware of the act he was committing and his excuse was not reasonable.

The judge lamented that: “The accused attacked an elderly, vulnerable, unsuspecting woman who was his own mother. How much worse a crime can you find?

“What is concerning is that he does not take full responsibility for his actions. This is an indication that he did not appreciate the gravity of his actions.”