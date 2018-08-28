Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Man kills mother heartlessly, chops the body into pieces


Cruelty!!! Man kills mother heartlessly, chops the body into pieces

Kitiji John Mathe heinously killed Makanana in April 2017 at their house in Mamelodi East, South Africa.

  • Published:
Kitiji John Mathe kills mother heartlessly, chops the body into pieces play

A court in South Africa on Friday sentenced 40-year-old man to indefinite prison term after finding him guilty of stabbing his 73-year-old mother to death and chopping her lifeless body into several pieces.

Kitiji John Mathe heinously killed Makanana in April 2017 at their house in Mamelodi East, South Africa.

Judge Cassim Sardiwalla reportedly ordered that the convict must be brought before the court again after 25 years for re-determination of his sentence, describing him as a dangerous criminal.

The convict is reported to have removed all the internal organs of his mother’s body including her genitalia, rib cages from the sternum. He also cut off her wrists, ankles and right hand, all of which he placed in a bucket and then placed the main body on the deceased’s bed.

Emotional Cassim Sardiwalla condemned the act, saying: “This is not human behaviour. It’s not even animal behaviour.”

READ MORE:  Dying CIA agent reveals how he killed Bob Marley

Kitiji John Mathe kills mother heartlessly, chops the body into pieces play

 

Kitiji John Mathe claimed he was not in the right frame of mind when he committed the crime, saying voices in his head asked him to do what he did after an attempted suicide.

However, a jury concluded that he was fully aware of the act he was committing and his excuse was not reasonable.

The judge lamented that: “The accused attacked an elderly, vulnerable, unsuspecting woman who was his own mother. How much worse a crime can you find?

“What is concerning is that he does not take full responsibility for his actions. This is an indication that he did not appreciate the gravity of his actions.” 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Bombshell: Dying CIA agent reveals how he killed Bob Marley Bombshell Dying CIA agent reveals how he killed Bob Marley
Revelation! Ladies in sexy dresses cause most unexplained accidents – Police Revelation! Ladies in sexy dresses cause most unexplained accidents – Police
Abomination! Man impregnates daughter after infecting her mother with HIV/AIDS Abomination! Man impregnates daughter after infecting her mother with HIV/AIDS
Allegation! Donald Trump vows never to meet Buhari again because he is "lifeless" Allegation! Donald Trump vows never to meet Buhari again because he is "lifeless"
'Friend-zoning': Angry school boy stabs classmate for saying “she only liked him as a friend” 'Friend-zoning' Angry school boy stabs classmate for saying “she only liked him as a friend”
Photos: Man runs out naked to stop thief who tried to steal his Range Rover Photos Man runs out naked to stop thief who tried to steal his Range Rover

Recommended Videos

Demonstration: Residents turn pothole into community tomato garden Demonstration Residents turn pothole into community tomato garden
Addiction: 2-year-old boy smokes 40 cigarettes a day Addiction 2-year-old boy smokes 40 cigarettes a day
Amazing! Man inflates 12 lorry tyre tubes by blowing air through one nostril Amazing! Man inflates 12 lorry tyre tubes by blowing air through one nostril



Top Articles

1 Wahala Suspected gay attacked by angry friends in Madinabullet
2 Orgasm "I satisfy my wife with 55" killer "sex styles" – Prophet Kumchachabullet
3 Photos Man runs out naked to stop thief who tried to steal his Range...bullet
4 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of her...bullet
5 Allegation! Donald Trump vows never to meet Buhari again because...bullet
6 Forgery MP in trouble for attending both primary and secondary...bullet
7 Satan's Tricks 9 helpful Bible verses to turn to when the...bullet
8 'All Die Be Die' Footballer divorces Miss Nigeria 2013,...bullet
9 Dream phone Crazy mother sells her 6-week-old baby to...bullet
10 In Western Region 27-year-old man sodomises...bullet

Related Articles

Revelation! Ladies in sexy dresses cause most unexplained accidents – Police
Abomination! Man impregnates daughter after infecting her mother with HIV/AIDS
Allegation! Donald Trump vows never to meet Buhari again because he is "lifeless"
'Friend-zoning' Angry school boy stabs classmate for saying “she only liked him as a friend”
Orgasm "I satisfy my wife with 55" killer "sex styles" – Prophet Kumchacha
Unfortunate Snake invades school's classroom, bites bragging principal
In Western Region 27-year-old man sodomises grandmother for 'sakawa' money
Photos Man runs out naked to stop thief who tried to steal his Range Rover
Wahala Suspected gay attacked by angry friends in Madina
Ashanti Region Pastor impregnates traditional priestess; pledges to marry her

Top Videos

1 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera having sex...bullet
2 Wow! Man caught masturbating close to beautiful lady onboard airplanebullet
3 Confession ‘Evil man’ who used 675 Ghanaians for sacrifices, exposes...bullet
4 Mystery!!! Man returns home, meets wife and mechanic dead in...bullet
5 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
6 Addiction 2-year-old boy smokes 40 cigarettes a daybullet
7 Unimaginable! Man finds snake in bedroom swallowing his...bullet
8 Demonstration Residents turn pothole into community tomato...bullet
9 Video Shock as missing woman was found found inside a pythonbullet
10 Exemplary Thief returns stolen Ghs 755.00 with a...bullet

Filla

Snake invades Hector Elementary school's classroom, bites bragging principal
Unfortunate Snake invades school's classroom, bites bragging principal
Mayai 'pasua' Man pushes 15 boiled eggs up rectum and tears intestines
Ashanti Region Pastor impregnates traditional priestess; pledges to marry her
People Of Culture An annual event to celebrate African culture through dance, music, lifestyle, and art