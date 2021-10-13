RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

"Oh wow! That's so beautiful” - Reactions as bride wears wedding gown father made for her

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A loving father has earned praises following a cute wedding gown he made for his beautiful daughter which she wore on her wedding day.

There have been numerous reactions following the disclosure by the bride that the gown was made by her father using a sewing machine.

The bride with the Instagram handle @colombetbz took to her page to share an awe-inspiring video of when and how the sewing of the gown began and the jaw-dropping outcome which she wore beautifully on her big day.

The video shows the proud and excited father displaying his sewing skill with his machine to make the adorable gown for his daughter.

The lady is also seen wearing the gown on her wedding day before her father walked her down the aisle with a lot of joy written on their faces.

The lady decided to share the video to celebrate her father's birthday. She revealed that she and her dad drew the gown together before he developed it into a beautiful gown for her.

Her disclosure has got users of the social media platform emotional with many expressing surprises, saying the bride’s father is the best in the whole world.

