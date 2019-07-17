The beautiful Nigerian lady who happens to be a former pornstar of KingtBlakHOC is currently trending online, following a video she made, claiming that God gifted her with all the skills she requires to be a fulfilled porn actress.

Her video has infuriated some Nigerians who find it ridiculous of somebody to claim to have had a calling from God to act pornography, of all things.

Meanwhile, some people also think she is completely at liberty to chose what to do with her life.

Watch her video below: