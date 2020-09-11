Paul Baidoo who is described as a long-serving Patriot of Dome-Kwabenya NPP and Polling Station Chairman of Kwabenya D/A School received a Nissan Versa Saloon Car from the lawmaker.

According to the deputy majority leader, the gift was meant to appreciate mr Baidoo for his “commitment and loyalty to the NPP coupled with his long service and dedication to the constituency”.

Dome-Kwabenya NPP constituency chairman Robert Osei Bonsu presented the car to the old man on behalf of the legislator.

READ ALSO: MP distributes NPP-branded head pans to construction workers

“Mr. Paul Baidoo has contributed immensely to the fortunes of the NPP in Dome-Kwabenya and Kwabenya as a community and this is a token of my appreciation for his long service to the party,” Adwoa Safo wrote on Instagram. “His house has served as a meeting place and a haven for all patriotis within Kwabenya and its environs.”

Paul Baidoo who had celebrated his 7oth birthday just two days earlier became teary and had to use his nose mask as tissue paper to wipe the tears.