Akua Asabea Gyan, the 35-year-old woman whose marriage to a 97-year-old man, Agya Akwasi Gyan Marfo Akwaboa in the Western Region went viral online a couple of days ago has explained why the marriage was unavoidable.

She told Adom FM’s Midday News Kasiebo is Tasty that though poverty was one of the factors that compelled her to enter into a relationship with the man in the first place, which has now culminated into marriage, they have loved each other and bonded well over the period.

She further disclosed that unknown to most people who made a mockery of their recent knot-tying, they have been together for 11 years and had four kids and they have only decided to make their union official now.

“We have been together for some time. We had what is called in our local language as knocking and thus lived together for so many years. And so he has loved him since. We have four kids but I brought one child from my previous relationship,” she narrated.

“The man I had the first kid with my previous relationship never took care of the child and so as a young lady who had nothing, this man was the one taking care of my child and so I had no choice than to marry him. I loved him and he proposed to me and we married because I needed someone who will take care of me and my husband does exactly that,” Akua Asabea further explained.

If you care to know, no amount of mockery will make the couple give up on making each other happy. Akua Asabea said they are focusing on enjoying their union rather than what outsiders who hardly know anything about them are saying.

The newly wedded couple trended on social media after images of their wedding were uploaded to the internet.