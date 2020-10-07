A Joy News report said the Regional Police Commander, ASP Michael Nkekesi confirmed the incident.

According to him, the Assemblyman for the area, Simon Akoh who reported the case to the police said the dead body of the toddler was found in a public latrine at Akoti, and named the mother of the deceased as a suspect.

Upon her arrest, Naomi Ofori claimed innocence during her interrogation and accused her boyfriend, Kwasi Amoah of being complicit in her daughter’s death.

She alleged that Akwasi Amoah had earlier suggested they sell off the deceased youngster for money but she did not give her approval to the idea.

She further claimed that the baby had gone missing for three days before the discovery of her dead body in the public toilet, adding that she suspected her lover might have a hand in the little girl’s disappearance.

Police then proceeded to arrest Kwasi Amoah and the couple have been remanded into police custody to assist in investigations.

Meanwhile, the body of the girl has been deposited at the Sehwi Wiawso hospital for an autopsy and preservation, reports say.