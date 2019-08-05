Aymeric Caron, who happens to be a French TV presenter, is of the opinion that mosquitoes do not bite humans just for the sake of it, but rather do so in order to obtain protein for their eggs, hence should not be killed while doing their natural work.

He is reported as saying that killing mosquitoes is “embarrassing for anti-specists” who see mosquito bites as “being attacked by a mother trying to nourish her children.”

Anti-specists such as Caron are advocates for equal treatment for all species.

He said he allows himself to be bitten by mosquitos, but will not dare do same in Africa because of the risk of contracting malaria.

READ ALSO: Security officers beat up First Bank customer for attempting to close his account (video)

“One can consider that a blood donation from time to time to an insect who is only trying to nourish her children is not a drama,” he said in a video.

Meanwhile, interestingly, some British animal protection workers are reported as having distanced themselves from Caron’s apparent populist advocacy, describing it as “a step too far” and “an unhelpful distraction”.

Obviously, to guard against extinction of mosquitoes, Caron has suggested using natural mosquito repellents like citronella, lavender oil or garlic, to wash regularly instead of killing the ‘endangered species’ physically or by applying insecticides.